Sunday, July 27, 2025
NATIONAL

‘Act East Policy’: India sends humanitarian assistance of 5 MT Black-eyed Cowpea Seeds to Fiji

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 27 :The Central government, as part of its crucial ‘Act East Policy’, has sent humanitarian assistance of five metric tonnes of Black-eyed Cowpea Seeds to Fiji to assist the country in boosting its agricultural production.

Taking to X on Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote: “Standing in solidarity with our partners in the Indo-Pacific. As part of its ‘Act East Policy’, India sends humanitarian assistance of 5 MT Black-eyed Cowpea Seeds to our Pacific partner Fiji to support agricultural production. The 1st tranche of seeds departed from Delhi today for Fiji.”

Experts define the Pacific as one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to natural disasters, rapidly posing threats to sustainable growth and stability in the region.

An official statement mentions that India-Fiji relations are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people to people ties.

The bilateral relationship received a major boost after the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Fiji in November 2014, when the First Meeting of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC) was also held. Over the years, as a major development partner of Fiji, India has been privileged to support Fiji in its nation-building efforts across key sectors and also in the area of capacity building.

The visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Fiji in November 2014 was a watershed moment not only for India-Fiji relations but also for India’s relations with all the Pacific Island Countries.

During the visit, three MoUs were signed with Fiji — (1) MoU for Extending a Line of Credit for Establishing a Co-Generation Plant in Fiji, (2) MoU on Cooperation in the field of training of diplomats, and (3) MoU on the Earmarking of Land for their Diplomatic Missions in the respective Capitals.

Notably, Black-eyed Cowpea Seeds are popular for their versatile nature with usage that ranges from consumption by humans to livestock feed. They can also be utilised as ‘Cover Crop’ to improve the health of the soil by replenishing nitrogen levels and suppressing weeds.

These seeds can be also used as forage for livestock, providing a nutritious feed source and also be added to the soil as green manure to boost its fertility.

–IANS

