India pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts on Vijay Diwas

Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army chief on Vijay Diwas

NEW DELHI, July 26: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in paying tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in harsh conditions to defend India’s territory and handed a crushing defeat to Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year.

“This day symbolises the extraordinary valor, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens,” Murmu said in a social media post.

The President is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.

Various events were organised across the country, including at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, to mark the occasion.

More than 500 Indian soldiers died in the conflict that began with Pakistani soldiers intruding into Indian territory.

Modi said Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds the country of the unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the country’s pride.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too paid glowing tributes to the military personnel who died in the line of duty.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation’s honour in the toughest of terrains,” Singh said.

“Their supreme sacrifice during Kargil war is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces. India shall remain forever indebted to their service,” he said in a social media post. Singh and the top military brass paid tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said Kargil Vijay Diwas is not only about remembering the past but also about drawing inspiration for the future.

“Our adversaries will continue to test our resolve, but the legacy of Kargil reminds us that our jointness, preparedness and unwavering courage — proven once again by the success of Operation Sindoor — will always triumph over enemy’s deceit and aggression,” he said in a message.

Gen Chauhan said Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds every Indian of the unparalleled bravery and patriotism of the valiant soldiers who fought fearlessly to safeguard India’s territorial integrity, as also the “bitter truth of Pakistan’s betrayal.” “Pakistan Army’s ploy to extend the conflict beyond the Great Himalayan Range by sending regular troops disguised as Mujahideens remains a stark reminder of their treachery,” he said.

UPENDRA DWIVEDI ON VIJAY DIWAS

In Drass, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi delved into the significance of the victory and touched upon how India achieved another decisive victory with Operation Sindoor.

“It was the time when India made it clear that no evil intention will be allowed inside its borders, no harm will be allowed to the unity and integrity of India,” he said.

“Continuing this tradition, during Operation Sindoor too, the Indian military with the same indomitable courage and firm resolve, targeted Pakistan-backed terrorist infrastructure and thwarted other aggressive actions of Pakistan with effective pretence and achieved a decisive victory,” he said.

Indian army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that the surgical strikes carried out during Operation Sindoor were a clear message to Pakistan that supporters of terrorism will not be spared.

“Operation Sindoor was a message to Pakistan as well as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which was a deep wound for the entire nation. This time India did not only mourn but showed that the response will be decisive,” Gen Dwivedi said at the Kargil War Memorial here.

“The faith shown by the countrymen and the free hand given by the government, the Indian Army gave a befitting surgical response. Any power that tries to challenge the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India or harm the people will be given a befitting reply. This is the new normal of India,” he said.

Gen Dwivedi said that during Operation Sindoor, the army eliminated nine high-value terrorist targets in Pakistan with zero collateral damage.

“India attained a decisive victory by effective targeting of terror infrastructure in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The army targeted the terrorist infrastructure and foiled the other aggressive moves of Pakistan to attain a decisive victory,” he said.

Dwivedi said Indian gave peace a chance, but Pakistan resorted to cowardice.

“The Pakistani action on May 8 and 9 was responded to effectively. Our army air defence stood like an impregnable wall which could not be breached by any missile or drones,” he said.

He said the Indian Army is on its way to becoming a force to reckon with in the world.

“Rudra, all of brigade, is being established for which I gave an approval yesterday.”

“Under this, we will have infantry, mechanised infantry, armoured units, artillery, special forces and unmanned aerial units at one place to provide logistics and combat support,” he said. (PTI)