National Nuggets

Woman alleges gang rape in ambulance after fainting during govt exam

GAYAJI, (Bihar) July 26: A woman here has alleged that she was gang-raped inside an ambulance which drove her to a hospital after she fainted during a government recruitment test, police said.Two persons, identified by the complainant who had appeared at a recruitment drive for home guards, have been arrested, they said.“When the woman fainted, she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. After she regained consciousness, she alleged that she was raped inside the vehicle,” police said.“We thereafter detained the driver and a technician who were in the ambulance. The woman also identified them.Their reply was not satisfactory, so they were arrested and booked,” he added.Medical examination of the complainant has been completed, and based on the findings of the reports, further action will be taken. (PTI)

Two men stabbed to death by friend

MORADABAD, (UP) July 26: Two men here were stabbed to death by their friend following an argument while they were drinking, police said on Saturday.The incident happened at around 1AM. Police have identified the accused as Sariq, who allegedly attacked Shahnawaz alias Bablu (35) and Junaid (30) with a knife following an altercation over wage payment. All the three used to work together as iron sheet cutters.Shahnawaz died on the spot, while Junaid succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.Three separate teams have been dispatched to arrest the accused, police said. (PTI)

Two medicos drown at waterfall

SAMBALPUR, (Odisha) July 26: Two final-year MBBS students of a college drowned at the Deojharan waterfall in Odisha’s Sambalpur after a flash flood in the stream swept them away on Saturday.The two students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, were identified as Monica Meena, a native of Rajasthan, and Sandeep Puri from New Delhi, an officer said.A group of six students had gone to the popular waterfall site for an outing, and the two were swept away in a flash flood in the stream due to a sudden downpour on the hilltop.Other students of the group and several tourists immediately alerted the fire service and police personnel there.Rescue teams arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies, the police said. (PTI)

4 Naxalites killed in encounter

BIJAPUR, July 26: Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.A gunfight broke out in the evening in a forest in the south-western part of the district when a team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation following information about the presence of Naxal cadres.So far, the bodies of four Maoists have been found at the encounter site and intermittent exchange of fire is still underway.A huge quantity of weapons, including INSAS and SLR rifles, has also been recovered, the senior official said.The operation is still in progress, a statement by a senior official said. (PTI)