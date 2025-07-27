Sunday, July 27, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Closely monitoring situation: India on Thailand-Cambodia clashes

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

NEW DELHI, July 26: As military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued, India on Saturday said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation and hoped for cessation of hostilities.
At least 32 people have been killed and nearly 1,50,000 displaced in the border clashes between the two Southeast Asian countries that erupted on Thursday.
In its reaction to the conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian travellers in the region to contact the respective embassies in the two countries for any assistance.
“We are closely monitoring the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
“India has close and friendly relations with both countries and hopes that both sides will take measures for a cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation,” he said.
The Indian embassies in Thailand and Cambodia have already issued separate advisories for Indian travellers.
The Indian mission in the Thai capital urged all Indian travellers to check updates from authorities in the country before visiting tourist attractions in troubled areas.
It called on Indians to avoid travelling to seven provinces as suggested by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.Thailand is a popular destination for Indian tourists. In 2024, around 2.1 million Indian tourists visited the country.
The Indian embassy in Phnom Penh also advised Indian citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas.“In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas,” it said in a post on social media. (PTI)

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
NCERT developing special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12: Sources
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts on Vijay Diwas

Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army chief on Vijay Diwas NEW DELHI, July 26: President Droupadi...
NATIONAL

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,900 crore worth projects in TN

TUTICORIN, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated projects worth Rs...
NATIONAL

Woman kills husband with help from lover in UP

FIROZABAD, (UP) July 26: A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband to death...
NATIONAL

Mamata demands end to ‘linguistic terrorism’ citing New York-based NGO report

KOLKATA, July 26: Referring to a report by New York-based international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW),...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts on Vijay Diwas

NATIONAL 0
Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army...

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,900 crore worth projects in TN

NATIONAL 0
TUTICORIN, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

Woman kills husband with help from lover in UP

NATIONAL 0
FIROZABAD, (UP) July 26: A woman and her lover...
Load more

Popular news

India pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts on Vijay Diwas

NATIONAL 0
Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army...

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,900 crore worth projects in TN

NATIONAL 0
TUTICORIN, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

Woman kills husband with help from lover in UP

NATIONAL 0
FIROZABAD, (UP) July 26: A woman and her lover...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge