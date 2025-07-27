Sunday, July 27, 2025
NATIONAL

NIA chargesheets ISIS linked accused

By: Agencies

Date:

NEW DELHI, July 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused linked to terror outfit ISIS for alleged involvement in radicalising Muslim youth in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday.
A Alfasith, hailing from Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, has been named as an accused in a charge sheet filed before a NIA special court.
Alfasith was closely associated with radicalised Islamists and die-hard supporters of ISIS, including Mohemmed Ashik and Sathik Batcha, who were involved in several terror-related cases in Tamil Nadu, the probe agency alleged in a statement.
The NIA, during investigation, found sufficient evidence establishing that Alfasith and his associates circulated incriminating ISIS-related videos, documents and images through social media platforms, targeting hundreds of young Muslim boys, it said.
Their agenda was to spread ISIS ideology and radicalise the vulnerable youth, it said. (PTI)

Previous article
NCERT developing special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12: Sources
Next article
Apex Court to hear Justice Varma’s plea on July 28
