Sunday, July 27, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

NCERT developing special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12: Sources

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

NEW DELHI, July 26: The NCERT is developing a special classroom module on Operation Sindoor to help students learn about India’s defence strategy and diplomatic response, according to sources.
The module will have two parts-first for students from class 3 to 8 and another one for students from class 9 to 12.
A source said that the special module prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will have 8 to 10 pages focussing on India’s strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
“The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security,” the source said.
Twenty-six men were gunned down in front of their family members in a deadly terror attack in in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.
India retaliated by targeting terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries.
A special discussion on Operation Sindoor would also be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday after a weeklong virtual washout of Parliament proceedings.
The opposition made a strong demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs S Jaishankar are likely to participate in the 16-hour debate that is expected to stretch over three days. (PTI)

Previous article
Closely monitoring situation: India on Thailand-Cambodia clashes
Next article
NIA chargesheets ISIS linked accused
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts on Vijay Diwas

Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army chief on Vijay Diwas NEW DELHI, July 26: President Droupadi...
NATIONAL

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,900 crore worth projects in TN

TUTICORIN, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated projects worth Rs...
NATIONAL

Woman kills husband with help from lover in UP

FIROZABAD, (UP) July 26: A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband to death...
NATIONAL

Mamata demands end to ‘linguistic terrorism’ citing New York-based NGO report

KOLKATA, July 26: Referring to a report by New York-based international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW),...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts on Vijay Diwas

NATIONAL 0
Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army...

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,900 crore worth projects in TN

NATIONAL 0
TUTICORIN, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

Woman kills husband with help from lover in UP

NATIONAL 0
FIROZABAD, (UP) July 26: A woman and her lover...
Load more

Popular news

India pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts on Vijay Diwas

NATIONAL 0
Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army...

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,900 crore worth projects in TN

NATIONAL 0
TUTICORIN, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

Woman kills husband with help from lover in UP

NATIONAL 0
FIROZABAD, (UP) July 26: A woman and her lover...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge