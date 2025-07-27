Sunday, July 27, 2025
Woman kills husband with help from lover in UP

By: Agencies

FIROZABAD, (UP) July 26: A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband to death in Firozabad, police on Saturday said.
Sunil was allegedly murdered on May 14. At the time, his family believed it to be a natural death.
However, a few days later, his mother reported her daughter-in-law, Shashi, to the police for suspicious behaviour.
A case was registered and a probe initiated.During the probe, Sunil’s wife, Shashi, was taken into custody for questioning.
Upon interrogation, Shashi confessed to murdering her husband Sunil by poisoning his food. She revealed that she first gave him poison in his khichdi on May 13. As he recovered after treatment, she again poisoned him on May 14, this time mixing it in his curd, which ultimately led to his death.Shashi confessed that she was in a relationship with one Yadavendra and had obtained the poison through him.Police have seized a poison sachet and the bowl used to administer the poison from it.The couple was arrested and sent to jail on Friday. (PTI)

