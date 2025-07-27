Sunday, July 27, 2025
NATIONAL

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 4,900 crore worth projects in TN

By: Agencies



TUTICORIN, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu.
The projects are related to airport, highways, railways, port and power in Tamil Nadu.
The inaugurated projects include a new state-of-the-art Tuticorin airport terminal building, developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 450 crore.
The new terminal has a built up area of over 17,000 square meters and allied infrastructure, including a new ATC tower cum technical block, extension of runway to 3,115 meters from existing 1,350 meters to accommodate larger aircraft.
The new airport terminal is capable of serving 20 lakh passengers annually, six times more than the existing capacity.
As regards railway projects, it includes the electrification of the 90 km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line, commissioned at a cost of Rs 99 Crore.
The Rs 650 crore worth doubling of the 21 km Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section, the doubling of the Aralvaymozhi-Nagercoil Junction (12.87 km) and Tirunelveli-Melappalaiyam (3.6 km) sections at a cost of Rs 283 crore are the other projects.
The PM dedicated to the nation two strategically significant highway projects – 4-laning of 50 km Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36, developed at a cost Rs 2,350 crore and 6-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, built at around Rs 200 crore. He inaugurated the North Cargo Berth-III with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA at V O Chidambaranar Port established at a cost of Rs 285 crore. (PTI)

Woman kills husband with help from lover in UP
India pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts on Vijay Diwas
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

