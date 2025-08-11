Monday, August 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Asim Munir’s second visit to Washington a warning flare: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Washington, Aug 11: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s recent visit to the United States – his second to the country since June – is being seen less as a genuine effort to strengthen bilateral ties and more as a bid to secure financial aid, political shield, and fresh channels of influence, all of which will be harnessed for Pakistan’s “military-industrial-terrorism complex”, a report cited on Monday.

The Pakistani military, the report mentioned, has pocketed American money, arms, and diplomatic protection since the Cold War, only to channel them into its own narrow and destructive agenda.

“In the 1980s, the US poured billions into Pakistan to fight the Soviets in Afghanistan. Instead of building stability, Pakistan’s intelligence service, the ISI, nurtured the very jihadist networks that would later give birth to the Taliban and al-Qaeda.

Osama bin Laden found shelter in Abbottabad, barely a stone’s throw from Pakistan’s premier military academy, even as Islamabad swore blind loyalty to Washington,” a Global Order report highlighted. It detailed how the 2000s saw the same “double game” where, under the Bush administration, Pakistan was a major non-NATO ally in the war on terror, and yet, the Taliban leadership operated freely from Pakistani soil.

“American troops in Afghanistan paid with their lives while Pakistan quietly provided safe havens, training, and arms to the insurgents killing them. The betrayal was not subtle; it was strategic,” the report mentioned.

Pakistan continues to be a terror hub while claiming to combat terrorism. Its territory shelters internationally designated terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which target neighbouring countries, particularly India and Afghanistan, and propagate extremist ideology far beyond the region. These groups function under the protective cover of the Pakistani government, which directs their violent actions to further its geopolitical objectives. Pakistan’s counter-terrorism narrative, the report stated, is a facade to ensure the continuation of US aid and weapon supplies.

Pakistan’s growing involvement in US Central Command (CENTCOM) operations also raises concern, given its long history of duplicity. The report stated that Islamabad’s access to CENTCOM intelligence and planning could pose a serious risk to stability in the Middle East.

With the Pakistani military maintaining strong connections with extremist networks and having a well-established track record of leaking sensitive intelligence reports to parties hostile to the US and allied interests, Islamabad’s engagement in CENTCOM endangers operations in the Gulf and could provide radical elements with insight into American strategies in an already volatile region.

The report emphasised that if the US President Donald Trump or any US administration believes that Pakistan has reformed, they should consider the recent ground realities as the South Asian nation still harbours UN-designated terrorists, exports jihadists into its neighbourhood, and turns a blind eye to the radical preaching that fuels global extremism.

“If America falls for the pitch again, it will not only embolden Pakistan but also destabilise the region at a time when the US needs reliability in its partnerships. Asim Munir’s second visit to Washington in a month should be read not as a sign of strengthening friendship, but as a warning flare: history is about to repeat itself. And when it does, the betrayal will be complete, again,” the report noted.

IANS

Previous article
Navy to simultaneously commission stealth frigates Udaygiri, Himgiri on Aug 26
Next article
Defence and security partnership central pillar of India-Philippines strategic alignment: Report
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Defence and security partnership central pillar of India-Philippines strategic alignment: Report

New Delhi, Aug 11: The defence and security partnership has become the central pillar of India-Philippines strategic alignment,...
NATIONAL

Navy to simultaneously commission stealth frigates Udaygiri, Himgiri on Aug 26

New Delhi, Aug 11: Accelerating naval modernisation, the Indian Navy is preparing for the simultaneous commissioning of two...
NATIONAL

Govt briefs Tharoor-led panel, conveys India’s ties with US extend beyond trade

New Delhi, Aug 11: Congress MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor...
INTERNATIONAL

In call with Zelensky, PM Modi reaffirms India’s position for peaceful settlement of Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi/Kyiv, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Defence and security partnership central pillar of India-Philippines strategic alignment: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: The defence and security partnership...

Navy to simultaneously commission stealth frigates Udaygiri, Himgiri on Aug 26

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: Accelerating naval modernisation, the Indian...

Govt briefs Tharoor-led panel, conveys India’s ties with US extend beyond trade

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: Congress MP and Chairman of...
Load more

Popular news

Defence and security partnership central pillar of India-Philippines strategic alignment: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: The defence and security partnership...

Navy to simultaneously commission stealth frigates Udaygiri, Himgiri on Aug 26

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: Accelerating naval modernisation, the Indian...

Govt briefs Tharoor-led panel, conveys India’s ties with US extend beyond trade

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 11: Congress MP and Chairman of...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge