Navy to simultaneously commission stealth frigates Udaygiri, Himgiri on Aug 26

New Delhi, Aug 11: Accelerating naval modernisation, the Indian Navy is preparing for the simultaneous commissioning of two advanced frontline frigates – Udaygiri (F35) and Himgiri (F34) – on August 26 at Visakhapatnam, an official said on Monday.

This will be the first time that two major surface combatants from two prestigious Indian Shipyards are being commissioned at the same time, he said. Both ships are the result of an industrial ecosystem spanning over 200 MSMEs, supporting approximately 4,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs. This milestone showcases the success of the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives in the defence sector, said an official statement.

“As the nation watches the two grey hulls take their place in the fleet, the message will be clear: India’s oceans are guarded by ships built in India, designed by Indians and staffed by Indians – a true embodiment of the Make in India initiative and a beacon of the country’s rising maritime power,” it said.

Udaygiri, the second ship of the Project 17A stealth frigates, has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, while Himgiri is the first of the P17A ships being constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, it said.

In another major milestone for the Navy, Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. Udaygiri and Himgiri represent a generational leap over earlier designs. Displacing about 6,700 tonnes, the P17A frigates are roughly five per cent larger than their predecessor Shivalik-class frigates and yet incorporate a sleeker form, with a reduced radar cross-section.

They are powered by Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants using diesel engines and gas turbines that drive controllable-pitch propellers and are managed through an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), said the statement. The weapon suite includes supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, 76 mm MR Gun and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm Close-in Weapon Systems and the Anti-submarine/ Underwater weapon systems.

The commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri underscores the Navy’s commitment to self-reliance in ship design and construction and follows the commissioning of other indigenous platforms, including destroyer INS Surat, frigate INS Nilgiri, submarine INS Vaghsheer, ASW Shallow Water Craft INS Arnala, and Diving Support Vessel INS Nistar, all in 2025 alone.

Rigorous sea trials have validated the frigates’ hull, machinery, firefighting, damage control, navigation and communication systems, ensuring they are ready for operational deployment, the statement said. The forthcoming ceremony at Visakhapatnam will thus be more than a naval ritual; it will be a celebration of India’s journey towards a robust and self-sufficient maritime defence ecosystem.

