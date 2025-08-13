KSU tells KHADC to prevent allocation of agri land to BSF

SHILLONG, Aug 12: The Khasi Students’ Union South West Khasi Hills District (KSU-SWKHD) on Tuesday urged KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah to intervene and stop Hima Maharam’s decision to allocate land to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the CEM, KSU-SWKHD assistant finance secretary Marconi Thongni said the CEM had assured them that Hima Maharam would be summoned to address the concerns raised.

Thongni said the union strongly opposes the decision by the Syiem and Dorbar of Hima Maharam to hand over several acres of agricultural land near the Mula River, under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, to the BSF for establishing a camp.

KSU-SWKHD president Forwardman Nongrem said that on Monday, union leaders met the Syiem of Hima Maharam, Niandro Syiemiong, to press for the withdrawal of the Dorbar’s June decision to allot the land to the BSF.