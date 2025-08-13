News Capsule

Wednesday, August 13, 2025
By Our Reporter

Anti-ragging
In a bid to eliminate the scourge of ragging and ensuring a safe educational environment on campus, William Carey University, Meghalaya, has kicked off its ‘Anti-Ragging Week’ observance on Tuesday, which will run till August 18. Several activities have been planned for the weeklong event.

Unclaimed body
An unknown male person was found in an unconscious state in the city near Anjalee Parking Lot on August 11. He was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Shillong, for medical attention but later on expired. The cadaver is kept at the hospital morgue room for identification and claim. In a statement, the Cantonment Police Beathouse stated that the deceased appeared to belong to the “Pnar” tribe, who reportedly came to Shillong from Ladrymbai area. He stands at around 5 foot 3 inches, has thin thin-build, dark complexion, thin moustache and black short hair, and was found wearing black jeans and a blue and white sneaker.

Applications
The North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, under the Ministry of Culture, has invited applications for the Young Talent Artistes Award for 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 from outstanding candidates in the categories of folk and tribal music/song and dance, theatre, dance, drama, mime, painting, wood, cane & bamboo crafts, traditional handloom & handicrafts, pottery, etc. Young artistes/artisans in the age group of 18 to 30 years (as on March 31) can apply for the award. The award includes Rs 20,000, citation and memento. The form and other details are available in NEZCC website https://nezccdimapur.org.in/Home/Advertisement. The application may be submitted to the District Planning Officer, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, in the email [email protected] by August 14.

KSU tells KHADC to prevent allocation of agri land to BSF
Pick-up truck skids, rams into another vehicle
