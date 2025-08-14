Thursday, August 14, 2025
Grealish’s inspiration in picking no.18 shirt

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 13: Everton announced the season-long loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City on Tuesday. The footballing superstar revealed the inspiration behind selecting the number 18 shirt came from English greats Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne.
Grealish joined the Toffees as David Moyes’ sixth summer signing, the England international arriving on Merseyside having won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup. He joined a host of well-known Toffees to have donned the jersey, including Rooney, Gascoigne, Phil Neville, Gareth Barry and Ashley Young.
“There is a reason for [choosing number 18]. There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here. So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point. I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the number 18 – so I hope he’s happy as well,” said Grealish to Evertontv.
Grealish, a serial winner with three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup under his belt at Man City, becomes David Moyes’ sixth signing of the summer transfer window following the permanent acquisition of Charly Alcaraz and the additions of Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
As well as enjoying a trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium, Grealish has also been capped on 39 occasions for England to date – and was part of the Three Lions squad, alongside Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who finished runners-up at the delayed Euro 2020. (IANS)

