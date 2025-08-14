I-Day Cup U-17 football tourney in Jowai reaches semi-final stage

JOWAI, Aug 13: The Independence Day Cup Under-17 Football Tournament 2025, organised by the West Jaintia District Sports Association has reached the semi-final stage. The matches were held at the Lathadlaboh Stadium in Jowai.

In the first semi-final, Lumpyrtuh defeated Loomiongkjam 4-1 in a tie-breaker after the game ended goalless at full time, while the second semi-final match witnessed Mynsngat defeat Khimusniang 4-2 in a tie-breaker after the match ended 1-1 in regular play.

The final match of the Independence Day Cup Under-17 will be between Mynsngat and Lumpyrtuh, scheduled for August 15. The stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the tournament, with both teams looking to claim the coveted title.