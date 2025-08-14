Thursday, August 14, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Jamil takes charge, signs 2-year contract as full-time India coach

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 13: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday said Khalid Jamil has taken charge of the senior men’s team on a full-time basis for a period of two years with an option to extend his contract by one year depending on results.
The AIFF said Jamil has signed the contract after parting ways with ISL team Jamshedpur FC.
Jamil will begin his first training camp on August 15 at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.
His first assignment with the Blue Tigers will be the CAFA Nations Cup, where India will face hosts Tajikistan (August 29), Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4) in Group B.
In the October FIFA Window, India will play two crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches against Singapore (October 9 and 14).
Jamil said, “I am both deeply proud and immensely privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading our national team.
“Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to train Indian players, and I’ve grown to understand their strengths and weaknesses intimately. These insights will be fundamental to everything we do as we prepare for the CAFA Nations Cup and the upcoming crucial Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore.” He has replaced Manolo Marquez, whose contract was terminated by the AIFF last month.
Jamil, the first Indian to coach the men’s national team since Savio Medeira in 2012, has extensive coaching experience in the Indian Super League and the I-League, managing clubs like Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Aizawl FC, East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan AC and Mumbai FC. (PTI)

Previous article
Missing Neuer, jokes Müller as MLS adventure gets under way
Next article
Wrexham move ahead in League Cup on penalties
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Goalkeeper Donnarumma to leave PSG after being left out

Paris, Aug 13: Just hours after being left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup...
SPORTS

PSG to meet Tottenham in Super Cup

Udine (Italy), Aug 13: Paris Saint-Germain get back on the hunt for trophies in the UEFA Super Cup...
SPORTS

Madrid ‘firmly’ reject US-hosted regular Spanish League matches

La Liga giant cautions of ‘turning point’ in football Madrid, Aug 13: Real Madrid said it “firmly rejects”...
SCIENCE

EPL to pay tribute to Jota in first round of matches

London, Aug 13: Premier League teams will observe a moment's silence during the first round of matches this...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Goalkeeper Donnarumma to leave PSG after being left out

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 13: Just hours after being left out...

PSG to meet Tottenham in Super Cup

SPORTS 0
Udine (Italy), Aug 13: Paris Saint-Germain get back on...

Madrid ‘firmly’ reject US-hosted regular Spanish League matches

SPORTS 0
La Liga giant cautions of ‘turning point’ in football...
Load more

Popular news

Goalkeeper Donnarumma to leave PSG after being left out

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 13: Just hours after being left out...

PSG to meet Tottenham in Super Cup

SPORTS 0
Udine (Italy), Aug 13: Paris Saint-Germain get back on...

Madrid ‘firmly’ reject US-hosted regular Spanish League matches

SPORTS 0
La Liga giant cautions of ‘turning point’ in football...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge