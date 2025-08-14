Jamil takes charge, signs 2-year contract as full-time India coach

New Delhi, Aug 13: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday said Khalid Jamil has taken charge of the senior men’s team on a full-time basis for a period of two years with an option to extend his contract by one year depending on results.

The AIFF said Jamil has signed the contract after parting ways with ISL team Jamshedpur FC.

Jamil will begin his first training camp on August 15 at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

His first assignment with the Blue Tigers will be the CAFA Nations Cup, where India will face hosts Tajikistan (August 29), Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4) in Group B.

In the October FIFA Window, India will play two crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches against Singapore (October 9 and 14).

Jamil said, “I am both deeply proud and immensely privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading our national team.

“Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to train Indian players, and I’ve grown to understand their strengths and weaknesses intimately. These insights will be fundamental to everything we do as we prepare for the CAFA Nations Cup and the upcoming crucial Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore.” He has replaced Manolo Marquez, whose contract was terminated by the AIFF last month.

Jamil, the first Indian to coach the men’s national team since Savio Medeira in 2012, has extensive coaching experience in the Indian Super League and the I-League, managing clubs like Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Aizawl FC, East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan AC and Mumbai FC. (PTI)