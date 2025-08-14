Thursday, August 14, 2025
SPORTS

Missing Neuer, jokes Müller as MLS adventure gets under way

By: Agencies

Munich, Aug 13: Thomas Müller has a lot to adapt to with the Vancouver Whitecaps after 25 years at Bayern Munich.
First up, flying without an old friend.
Aboard the plane taking him to Canada and Major League Soccer, Müller joked it was the first time in 15 years he’d flown without Manuel Neuer, the goalkeeper who’s been his longtime teammate for Bayern and the German national team.
“I’m on my flight to Vancouver. I’m looking for the GOAT. Can you help me? I cannot find him anywhere,” Müller said in a video on Instagram.
“It’s my first flight without Manuel Neuer since maybe 15 years, I don’t know. I’m very excited to come to Vancouver to play for the Whitecaps. Fingers crossed for my first games. See you there.” The 35-year-old forward admitted to feeling “a little bit nervous” in comments to German broadcaster Sky Sport.
“It’s the first time in a very long time that I’m joining a new team.” Müller joined Bayern’s academy as a 10-year-old in 2000 and had spent his entire career with the German champion, winning a record 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues and the World Cup with Germany in 2014. (AP)

Previous article
Man United in ‘no man’s land’, transition yet to begin: Rashford
Next article
Jamil takes charge, signs 2-year contract as full-time India coach
