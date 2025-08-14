Thursday, August 14, 2025
SPORTS

Man United in ‘no man’s land’, transition yet to begin: Rashford

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 13: Forward Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan with FC Barcelona, believes Manchester United’s policy when it comes to managers and long-term plans have left the club in ‘no man’s land’ and believes actual transition has not started yet in the club.
Rashford, who made his United debut in February 2016, went on to represent the Red Devils on 426 occasions before new head coach Ruben Amorim was appointed last season. The Englishman fell out of favours at the club and was loaned out to Aston Villa for the second half of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.
“With any team that has been successful over a period of time, they have principles that any coach that comes in, any player that comes in, has to align to. Whereas at times I feel like United have just been hungry to win — so we’ll always try to adapt and to sign players to fit this system — but it’s reactionary. If your direction’s always changing you can’t expect to win the league,” said Rashford on The Rest is Football podcast.
Rashford, who signed a loan deal with Barcelona in July after 426 senior United appearances, referenced how rivals and current Premier League champions Liverpool, adjusted in the initial years under Jurgen Klopp as a point of comparison and believes the real transition, post Sir Alex Ferguson is yet to begin. (IANS)

Previous article
Mourinho’s Fenerbahce take down Feyenoord in CL qualifying
Next article
Missing Neuer, jokes Müller as MLS adventure gets under way
