Nation must know the horrors of Partition, says Union Minister Sanjay Seth

New Delhi, Aug 16: India observes August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to commemorate the pain and suffering of millions during the Partition of 1947. The NCERT has now introduced a special module on this topic for students of Classes 6 to 8.

Union Minister and BJP MP Sanjay Seth believes it is essential to educate the nation about this tragic chapter of its history. Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Seth said, “Shouldn’t we inform the country about its own history? So far, history books have focused on Babur, Humayun, and Aurangzeb.

During the Partition, millions were massacred, forced to flee their homes, women suffered atrocities, and families had to abandon their properties. We have a right to know about all of this.” “Future generations must understand what the horrors of Partition really meant. When a tragedy strikes a single family, the pain is immense — imagine when millions go through it.

Shouldn’t the country be aware of this? That is why BJP workers across the nation are consistently working to raise awareness about the tragedy of Partition. It’s a welcome step that this has now found a place in NCERT textbooks,” Seth added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Madan Rathore said, “Mahatma Gandhi never wanted Partition, but at that time, both Jinnah and Nehru were part of the movement. Both wanted to become Prime Minister. In that race, the country was divided — Jinnah went to Pakistan while Nehru stayed in India. Populations were exchanged between regions.

Kashmiris faced extreme injustices during that time. Their homes were taken, and atrocities were committed against women. We can never forget the suffering of our people. We must educate others about this history and work with the spirit of ‘Nation First’ for unity.”

He further noted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi once said that if one has to choose between security and prosperity, security must come first. Without a secure environment, others will benefit from our prosperity. That is why modernising our military was essential. With weapons like BrahMos missiles now produced domestically, we forced Pakistan to its knees within hours.”

