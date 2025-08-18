Govt set to introduce electric taxis in city

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 17: The Meghalaya government is gearing up to introduce electric taxis in the city as part of a broader push to promote environmentally friendly and non-motorised forms of transportation.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma revealed that the government is working on a new scheme to support the adoption of electric taxis in the state.

“We are trying to promote the use of electric vehicles and other non-motorised modes of transport in Shillong,” he said.

As part of this initiative, the chief minister informed that the state is also set to receive its first batch of 50 electric buses.

He recalled that this follows the earlier introduction of STEMS buses in schools, which the government now plans to convert into electric vehicles as well.

Sangma acknowledged that one of the initial challenges was getting the public in Shillong to adapt to a bus-based transport system.

“But now, people are accepting it, realizing its benefits, and are happy to use it. The next step is to replace these buses with electric ones,” he noted.

In addition to promoting electric mobility, the chief minister said that the government is also focusing on improving pedestrian infrastructure.

Sangma emphasised the need to expand walking areas, pointing out that Shillong is inherently a walkable city.

“Most destinations in Shillong are within walking distance. The problem is the lack of proper walking space, and we are working to address that,” he said.

Looking ahead, Sangma further stated that the government plans to extend the electric vehicle initiative to other towns and cities across Meghalaya, including Jowai, Tura, and Nongstoin.

It may be noted that as part of the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy, 2024, that aims to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city, the Meghalaya government decided introduce electric buses.

The chief minister announced that the government planned to introduce 100 electric buses in Shillong to address traffic related issues.

The electric buses will be procured under the Prime Minister’s eBus Sewa Scheme. An amount of Rs 13 crore has been sanctioned as a capital subsidy for constructing an e-bus depot at Mawdiangdiang in the New Shillong Township.