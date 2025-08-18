Monday, August 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Rymbui calls for use of laws to prevent encroachment along rivers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Senior UDP MLA and former Forest and Environment Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, has urged the government to use existing laws to prevent illegal settlements and encroachments along riverbanks and water sources.
Rymbui emphasised that unchecked settlements threaten the future of the state, as they lead to the death of water bodies and aggravate erosion, pollution, and water-related problems. He cited recent tragedies in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as a warning, and stressed on the need for mapping, marking, and disseminating information to the public.
He further recalled a similar incident in the state last week when people lost their lives while travelling on a road under construction.
Rymbui also spoke about the need for Meghalaya to collaborate with various agencies, including disaster management and development bodies, to prevent situations harmful to people’s safety and survival.
He urged deputy commissioners to publish these laws and bring them to the notice of local authorities and traditional institutions for synchronised enforcement.

Influx: KSU to hold sit-in at Khyndai Lad today
Govt set to introduce electric taxis in city
