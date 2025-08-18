Monday, August 18, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Influx: KSU to hold sit-in at Khyndai Lad today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) will stage a sit-in protest at Khyndai Lad, in front of the old Assembly building from 12 noon to 3 pm on Monday.
The protest is part of a coordinated demonstration across capitals of the Northeastern states, as resolved during a recent meeting of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) held in Guwahati on August 6.
Similar sit-in protests will be held in Guwahati, Itanagar, Aizawl, Kohima, Imphal, and Agartala.
KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah on Sunday stated that the purpose of the protest is to press both the central and state governments to take urgent and decisive action against unchecked influx of illegal immigrants into the region.
He stressed the need for stringent laws and enforcement mechanisms to curb the growing problem.
It may be recalled that NESO had earlier voiced serious concerns over the increasing number of illegal immigrants who have allegedly obtained valid Indian identification documents such as Aadhaar and Voter ID cards, thereby availing citizenship benefits illegally.
It warned that this alarming trend poses a grave threat to the indigenous populations of the Northeast, especially in the smaller states where demographic balance is more vulnerable.
NESO also emphasised the need for immediate action to protect the identity and rights of the native communities.
As part of its action plan, NESO is calling for a comprehensive National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise across the region, coupled with a re-verification of existing documents to detect and deport illegal immigrants.
The body also passed six key resolutions, including the intensification of efforts for border fencing, stricter immigration policies, and increased advocacy at both regional and national levels to control influx.
Pressure groups in Meghalaya have been actively protesting against influx, expressing concerns about its potential impact on the tribal population, land rights, and employment opportunities.

