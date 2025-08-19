Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 19: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, handing over a message and invitation from President Xi Jinping to the PM for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin, later this month.

Wang Yi, a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party, also shared his positive assessment of bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his two-day visit.

“Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other’s interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India’s commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

“Prime Minister welcomed the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance. He expressed support for China’s Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. The PM underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity,” it added.

