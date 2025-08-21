Thursday, August 21, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Call to assess felling of trees for ropeway project in city

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 20: Laban-Mawprem MDC Ricky Shullai has petitioned Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh seeking a joint inspection with all stakeholders to assess the felling of trees for the Shillong Ropeway Project. Shullai, who met the Minister on Wednesday, expressed concern over the rampant felling of trees for the project.
Speaking to reporters, he said that residents of the area have supported the project since 2022 and continue to welcome it. “However, concerns have arisen following the felling of trees near a critical catchment area, which is directly linked to the water security of our community and Shillong city,” he stated.
Referring to the appointment of Special Officers to inspect the site in connection with a PIL filed in the High Court, Shullai noted that while such measures are important, local Dorbars and key stakeholders have not been involved in the process.
“I have requested the Minister to arrange a joint inspection with all stakeholders — including the local Dorbar Shnongs, community leaders, and the Tourism Department — so that the project can proceed transparently and in the interest of both development and environmental protection. He has given a positive response to my plea,” Shullai said.
He further added that the Shillong Peak Ropeway is a landmark project that has the potential to transform tourism and create opportunities for local youth, but stressed that it must move forward in an inclusive, transparent manner that respects community concerns.

