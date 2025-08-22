ANTF seizes drugs worth over Rs 412 cr in 5 years

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 21: Drugs worth more than Rs 412 crore have been seized in Meghalaya between 2020 and 2025 by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

The seizure includes 41,000 grams of heroin, 1,056 kilograms of ganja, 2 kilograms of opium, 75 kilograms of Yaba tablets, 14 kilograms of crystal meth, around 16 kilograms of other psychotropic substances, and 1,24,906 bottles of 100 ml codeine cough syrup. Altogether 1,061 people were arrested in connection with the seizures.

Sharing the details with the media on Thursday, ANTF Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad M. said half of the seized drugs was destroyed at the Star Cement factory kiln at Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills district. He said there has been an increase in drugs seizure in the past three years.

The SP said drug trafficking occurs in two ways—one directed at the youth of the state while the other used for transit.

According to him, because of intense checking and arrest of people in Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills, the traffickers sometimes think of using alternate routes. However, he added, whichever route they use, they will have to take it through Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills.

“We have been very successful in the seizure of drugs in recent years,” the SP said, adding that there is an ANTF team in all districts of the state.

He said Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills, which are two major exit and entry points, are more vulnerable compared to other districts.

“We are closely working with the ANTF units of the two districts, focusing especially on entry and exit points because the quantity of drugs seized in these two districts has been huge,” Prasad said.

Stating that they are working very closely with the police of both districts, he said the recent seizure of drugs worth Rs 4.40 crore in a single day was a joint operation of the ANTF and the East Jaintia Hills police.

We can overcome drug menace: Paul

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh is confident that Meghalaya will overcome the menace of drug trafficking just as it successfully tackled insurgency without calling in the Army.

“We managed to break the backbone of insurgency without involving the Army. Meghalaya is one of the few states where insurgency has been wiped out through the efforts of the Police department. I am confident that we can tackle drug trafficking in a similar manner,” Lyngdoh said during the felicitation of eight officers and personnel of the ANTF.

He said while several states had to take the military’s help to fight insurgency as well as Naxalism, Meghalaya handled insurgency with its own police force. “Many are not aware of this. It is important that people recognise this achievement,” he said.

He expressed concern over the rising drug menace.

“Contraband worth over Rs 412 crore has been seized (in past five years). Our police force has shown professionalism, capacity, and resilience to deal with this crisis and work towards wiping it out,” Lyngdoh stated.

He warned that the drug menace poses a grave threat to Meghalaya’s young population, with 65% of its citizens below the age of 35 years. “We must invest in our youth, especially when there are constant attempts to lure them into drugs and substance abuse,” he said.

Citing the example of Punjab, he said the state—once known for producing soldiers and sportspersons—was devastated by drug addiction.

“Every household was affected, forcing many families to migrate to the US, Europe, and Canada. We do not want Meghalaya to face such a fate,” Lyngdoh said, urging collective resolve and participation, including from the media, in the fight against drugs.

He assured that the ANTF will receive immediate financial support through the DREAM Mission, which coordinates with departments such as police, social welfare, education, health, and law.

Appreciating the ANTF for its bravery and dedication, he said it has been successful in breaking major links in the supply chain, despite Meghalaya’s vulnerable geographical position as a transit hub. He highlighted that the ANTF has expanded its operations to new areas, including cantonment zones, once considered safe havens for drug sales.

“The ANTF will continue to intensify its operations until the drug menace is completely eradicated from the state,” Lyngdoh affirmed.

On the proposal to procure vehicle scanners, he said the state government has already forwarded the requirement and the Ministry of Home Affairs is actively considering the request.

The eight ANTF officers and personnel were felicitated for their pivotal role in the state’s biggest drug seizure. Drugs, valued at Rs 4.4 crore, were seized in East Jaintia Hills.

Lyngdoh presented cash awards and certificates to the officers and personnel. He said the successful seizure was another milestone for the ANTF. He took potshots at the critics.

“It is easy to be an armchair critic, sitting with a mobile phone or watching television, and suggesting a solution to every problem. But the officers and the men on the ground face the real challenge of dismantling the supply chain, especially with Meghalaya’s geographical location making it a lucrative transit point,” he said.

He added that courage and commitment are essential to lead from the front and prove one’s worth consistently.