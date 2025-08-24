CRU Shillong holds convention on affordable medicines

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 23: The Centre of Medical and Sales Representatives’ Union (CRU), Shillong, on Saturday organised a Convention on Medical-Related Demands under the theme ‘Quality Medicine at Affordable Prices’ while also observing the 9th death anniversary of Comrade DP Dubey at RB Hindi Secondary School Auditorium, Keating Road.

According to a statement here, the programme began with floral tributes to Comrade Dubey, followed by deliberations on pressing medical issues.

Notable speakers included Dr. Adorable Kharbamon, a renowned Shillong-based doctor, retired professor and senior MJCTU&A member Comrade Sujit Nandi Mazumder, MJCTU&A general secretary Comrade Edward Lynshing, Jes Pharmaceuticals proprietor Steven Lyngdoh Mawphlang, and Shillong Bar Association advocate PC Neogi.

During the programme, CRU district secretary Comrade Tapash Das requested the government to reduce the price of medicines and ensure zero per cent GST on medicines and medical equipment so that the general public can access quality healthcare at affordable rates.

He also expressed concern over the rise in branded medicine prices, risks of spurious drugs and the absence of adequate regulatory checks.

On the other hand, Dr. Kharbamon highlighted the obstacles faced by doctors and patients, citing the steep rise in branded medicine costs, the risks of generic substitutions without quality checks, the misuse of online pharmacies and the threat of spurious drugs.