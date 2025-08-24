Sunday, August 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

CRU Shillong holds convention on affordable medicines

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 23: The Centre of Medical and Sales Representatives’ Union (CRU), Shillong, on Saturday organised a Convention on Medical-Related Demands under the theme ‘Quality Medicine at Affordable Prices’ while also observing the 9th death anniversary of Comrade DP Dubey at RB Hindi Secondary School Auditorium, Keating Road.
According to a statement here, the programme began with floral tributes to Comrade Dubey, followed by deliberations on pressing medical issues.
Notable speakers included Dr. Adorable Kharbamon, a renowned Shillong-based doctor, retired professor and senior MJCTU&A member Comrade Sujit Nandi Mazumder, MJCTU&A general secretary Comrade Edward Lynshing, Jes Pharmaceuticals proprietor Steven Lyngdoh Mawphlang, and Shillong Bar Association advocate PC Neogi.
During the programme, CRU district secretary Comrade Tapash Das requested the government to reduce the price of medicines and ensure zero per cent GST on medicines and medical equipment so that the general public can access quality healthcare at affordable rates.
He also expressed concern over the rise in branded medicine prices, risks of spurious drugs and the absence of adequate regulatory checks.
On the other hand, Dr. Kharbamon highlighted the obstacles faced by doctors and patients, citing the steep rise in branded medicine costs, the risks of generic substitutions without quality checks, the misuse of online pharmacies and the threat of spurious drugs.

Previous article
Meghalaya Nuggets
Next article
Over 700 students attend career guidance seminar in Jowai
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed

We need to have walkways and address the concerns of traffic so that people can walk. With these...
NATIONAL

India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4

India eyes launch of over 100 satellites in the next 15 years NEW DELHI, Aug 23: India marked National...
MEGHALAYA

State’s aversion to rlys on as Aizawl awaits rail-link

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 23: Unlike most of the other Northeastern states, Meghalaya will continue to largely remain...
MEGHALAYA

Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and vendors engage in a cleaning drive

Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and vendors engage in a cleaning drive at Motphran where...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed

MEGHALAYA 0
We need to have walkways and address the concerns...

India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4

NATIONAL 0
India eyes launch of over 100 satellites in the...

State’s aversion to rlys on as Aizawl awaits rail-link

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 23: Unlike most of the...
Load more

Popular news

‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed

MEGHALAYA 0
We need to have walkways and address the concerns...

India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4

NATIONAL 0
India eyes launch of over 100 satellites in the...

State’s aversion to rlys on as Aizawl awaits rail-link

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 23: Unlike most of the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge