Over 700 students attend career guidance seminar in Jowai

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Aug 22: More than 700 students participated in a career guidance seminar, which was organised by the Office of the West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner in collaboration with SPM IAS Academy, Guwahati, at the District Library Auditorium, Jowai.

The event, which aimed to inspire and guide students in exploring future career paths, was attended by local MLA and MUDA chairman Wailadmiki Shylla, Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Jaspal Singh Dhanoa, District & Sessions Judge NA Khan, among other dignitaries.

During the programme, the DC urged students to make the most of the knowledge shared, while Shylla highlighted the growing issue of unemployment among educated youth and stressed the importance of choosing the right career based on one’s strengths.

He also presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to local singer Deiwitawan Synnah in recognition of his contributions to music.

Meanwhile, the District & Sessions Judge, said that education should ignite curiosity, referencing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s work, and pointed to law as a promising career option.

Similarly, the SP spoke about the difference between a job and a career, while urging students to discover their passion.

It may be mentioned that the the seminar was led by Hridesh Kumar Shrotriya and his team from SPM IAS Academy, who provided valuable career insights to the attendees.