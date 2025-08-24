Prasar Bharati training prog culminates in city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Curtain came down on a two-day training programme on the Broadcast Air-Time Scheduler, organised by Prasar Bharati at the Regional Academy of Broadcasting & Multimedia, Shillong.

The training, which culminated on August 22, was aligned with the ethos of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission, aimed at equipping officials with skills to effectively manage billing, sales and marketing of air-time for Akashvani and Doordarshan.

A total of 21 officials from various Akashvani kendras across the Northeastern states participated in the programme.

The inaugural session was attended by Additional Director General (Training), Prakash Veer, Deputy Director General (Sales & Marketing Division), Sanjay Prasad, Cluster Head of Akashvani Shillong, Hamarlin Diengdoh, Head of Programme of Akashvani Shillong & North Eastern Service, Ferdinand Dkhar, and several senior officials including Shailendra, Anthony War, Grace Temsen, Lucy Malngiang, Alok Dey, and Course Director Dr. Dipendra Kumar Mazumder from the National Academy of Broadcasting & Multimedia, New Delhi.