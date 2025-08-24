Union minister inspects ICCC, other upcoming infra in NST

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/RESUBELPARA, Aug 23: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday inspected upcoming infrastructure in New Shillong Township including the road works leading to the upcoming IT Park. He also visited the Shillong Software Technology Park of India and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Umsawli.

Speaking after his ICCC visit, the Minister said that the centre at Umsawli would strengthen real-time surveillance, traffic management, and overall urban governance in Shillong.

Earlier, Kumar held a virtual meeting with district officials of North Garo Hills to review the challenges faced by key departments in implementing Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the district.

The meeting, held via video conference, focused on identifying bottlenecks, addressing pressing concerns, and suggesting effective solutions to improve the execution of schemes.

North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Dr Abhishek Saini updated the Union Minister on the district’s progress and priorities. He highlighted ground-level challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, poor maintenance of certain projects, and other issues hampering effective implementation. He also sought additional funding and manpower support across departments to ensure the district’s holistic growth through better execution of the schemes.

District officials, in their presentations, further raised concerns faced by individual departments and recommended policy modifications to make certain schemes more suitable for local conditions.

After a detailed discussion, the Union Minister assured the officials that he would follow up with higher authorities to explore ways to strengthen outreach and ensure smoother implementation of the schemes

Departments whose schemes were reviewed during the meeting included Health, PHE, DCIC, Horticulture-Agriculture, Soil and Water Conservation, Education, Labour, PWD (Roads), C&RD (MNREGS), and Social Welfare.