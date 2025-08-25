Monday, August 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

20 legal minds called out Home Minister’s lies on VP candidate: Jairam Ramesh 

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 25: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday took objection to Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy, in which he accused the latter of ‘diluting’ the country’s fight against Naxalism with his ruling on Salwa Judum, an armed vigilante group that was formed in Chhattisgarh to quell Maoist insurgency.

Congress communications in-charge took to X to vent his displeasure over Amit Shah’s accusations and said that many “courageous people, including the retired judges and jurists, have called out his lies”.

“20 of the most eminent legal personalities of India – including retired Supreme Court Judges, retired Chief Justices of High Courts, and retired Judges of High Courts – have now exposed his lies regarding Justice B. Sudershan Reddy garu, the joint Opposition candidate for the Vice Presidential election,” Ramesh stated in an X post.

Further in a satirical taunt, he said, “The Union Home Minister that our country has the great misfortune of having is a 2-in-1 WMD–a Weapon of Malicious Defamation as well as a Weapon of Mischievous Distortion. But there are still people in India courageous enough to call him out.”

The controversy erupted over the Opposition’s VP candidate, Sudershan Reddy, also a former Supreme Court judge, after Amit Shah allegedly labelled him as a supporter of Maoism and also pointed fingers at him for ‘aiding’ the Maoists with the Salwa Judum ruling.

Amit Shah, speaking at an event in Kerala recently, remarked, “Sudershan Reddy is the person who helped Naxalism. He gave Salwa Judum judgment. If the Salwa Judum judgment had not been given, the Naxal terror would have vanished by 2020.”

This was, however, countered by Sudershan Reddy, who stated that the judgement was not given by him but by the Apex court. The ruling by the top court disbanded the Salwa Judum outfit and deemed illegal the recruitment of tribal youth to fight Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions.

IANS

Previous article
Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes may affect men and women differently: Study
Next article
India needs to seize new growth opportunities amid rising global challenges: RBI chief
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

GST Council’s decision to slash GST on cancer medicines, essential drugs ‘commendable’: IMA

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s decision to slash GST on several cancer-related...
NATIONAL

Bengali actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee passes away after prolonged illness

Kolkata, Aug 25: Bengali actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Joy Banerjee passed away on Monday after...
NATIONAL

India’s hospitality sector to add Rs 43.25 lakh crore to GDP, create 63 million jobs by 2034

New Delhi, Aug 25:  India’s 'Vision 2047' ambitious goals of 100 million international tourist arrivals will help achieve...
NATIONAL

‘Songs of Paradise’ trailer promises a mellifluous story of Kashmiri musical gem Raj Begum

Mumbai, Aug 25: The trailer of the upcoming streaming film ‘Songs of Paradise’ was unveiled on Monday. It...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

GST Council’s decision to slash GST on cancer medicines, essential drugs ‘commendable’: IMA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 25: The Goods and Services Tax...

Bengali actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee passes away after prolonged illness

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 25: Bengali actor and Bharatiya Janata Party...

India’s hospitality sector to add Rs 43.25 lakh crore to GDP, create 63 million jobs by 2034

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 25:  India’s 'Vision 2047' ambitious goals...
Load more

Popular news

GST Council’s decision to slash GST on cancer medicines, essential drugs ‘commendable’: IMA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 25: The Goods and Services Tax...

Bengali actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee passes away after prolonged illness

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 25: Bengali actor and Bharatiya Janata Party...

India’s hospitality sector to add Rs 43.25 lakh crore to GDP, create 63 million jobs by 2034

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 25:  India’s 'Vision 2047' ambitious goals...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge