Monday, August 25, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

India committed to strengthening ties with Pacific Island Countries: President Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 25:  Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, President Murmu expressed India’s commitment to strengthening ties and development partnerships with the Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

In a statement shared on X, President’s Secretariat stated, “Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka of Fiji called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that India remains committed to strengthening its relations and development partnership with the Pacific Island Countries (PICs), among which Fiji remains a special partner.”

Earlier in the day, Sitiveni Rabuka held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening of defence, trade, healthcare, agriculture, mobility, people-to-people ties and advancing a shared vision for a resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“PM Narendra Modi and PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji held wide-ranging and productive talks at Hyderabad House today. Discussions covered strengthening India-Fiji ties in defence, trade, healthcare, agriculture, mobility, people-to-people ties, and advancing a shared vision for a resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” stated Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“Both leaders witnessed exchange of MoUs in areas including heathcare, capacity building, mobility, standardization, ICET and business cooperation. PM Narendra Modi also welcomed Fiji in IPOI forum as a member country,” he added.

According to the joint statement released following the meeting, PM Rabuka and PM Modi reaffirmed the deep-rooted and longstanding relationship and strong people-to-people ties between India and Fiji.

They acknowledged the contribution of the Girmitiyas, over 60,000 Indian indentured labourers who arrived in Fiji between 1879 and 1916, in shaping Fiji’s multicultural identity, diverse society and economy.

The two leaders condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others. They also underscored the importance of a free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, announcing their intention to collaborate on strengthening regional maritime security, contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

“Both countries acknowledged the need to counter radicalization; combat financing of terrorism; prevent the exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and tackle terrorist recruitment and transnational organised crime through joint efforts and capacity building. Both sides agreed to work together at the UN and other multilateral fora to combat terrorism,” it mentioned.

Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking his first visit to India after assuming office. He is accompanied by his wife along with a high-level delegation that includes Minister of Health and Medical Services Atonio Lalabalavu and senior officials.

IANS

