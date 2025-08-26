Tuesday, August 26, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Afghan police destroy nearly 30 tonnes of illicit drugs

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kabul, Aug 26: Afghan police set on fire 29.8 tonnes of illegal drugs seized during a series of operations in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, according to a statement issued by the office of the Deputy Minister of Interior for Counter-Narcotics.

The confiscated substances included 1,442 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), 588 kg of heroin, 15,714 kg of hashish, 460 kg of opium poppy, and other narcotics, along with materials used in drug production, said the statement issued late Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The contraband was uncovered during counter-narcotics operations in Jalalabad city and various districts of the province, it said.

Without furnishing details on whether the narcotics had been discovered, the statement noted that 2,586 individuals were arrested for smuggling, purchasing, and selling the illicit drugs, and their dossiers were referred to the judiciary for further investigation.

Additionally, police have rounded up 5,786 drug users in the province and shifted them to rehabilitation centers for treatment, it said.

The Afghan interim government, which banned poppy cultivation, drug processing, and trafficking in April 2022, has vowed to fight the menace until the country becomes a drug-free nation.

Earlier on August 20, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said that Afghan counter-narcotics police have thwarted two major drug trafficking attempts and arrested three suspected smugglers in northern Takhar and southern Zabul provinces.

According to the ministry, acting on intelligence tips, security forces launched two separate operations on the outskirts of Taluqan city, the capital of Takhar, and Shajoy district of Zabul, seizing 249 kg of opium and apprehending three traffickers. The detainees are under preliminary investigation and will be handed over to judicial organs for further legal action, the statement added.

In a similar action, Afghan police have uncovered a quantity of weapons and ammunition during two separate operations in eastern Ghazni and southern Uruzgan provinces, the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on August 20.

The contraband included 16 pieces of heavy and light arms, such as PK machine guns, M16 rifles, Kalashnikovs, assault rifles, and rocket launchers, discovered in Tirin Kot city, the capital of Uruzgan, and Jaghouri and Qara Bagh districts of Ghazni, said the ministry.

Additionally, authorities confiscated a substantial amount of ammunition and military equipment, including communication devices, explosives, and a large quantity of cartridges and bullets during the operations, it added.

–IANS

int/akl/

Previous article
Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul-Tejashwi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul
Next article
America’s bet on China for pharma, drugs may be highly risky: Report
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

AGP delegation calls on Meghalaya CM in Shillong

GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora recalled the friendship shared by Assam...
NATIONAL

Security forces nab 3 Manipur militants

GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing and search operations against individuals engaged in...
NATIONAL

Juhi Parmar reflects on the reality of dowry deaths in a time when we talk about women empowerment

Mumbai, Aug 26:  Renowned television actress Juhi Parmar, who is a part of the show "Kahaani har Ghar...
NATIONAL

India will become a hub of clean energy: PM Modi

Ahmedabad, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flagged...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AGP delegation calls on Meghalaya CM in Shillong

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad...

Security forces nab 3 Manipur militants

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Security forces in Manipur have intensified...

Juhi Parmar reflects on the reality of dowry deaths in a time when we talk about women empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 26:  Renowned television actress Juhi Parmar, who...
Load more

Popular news

AGP delegation calls on Meghalaya CM in Shillong

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad...

Security forces nab 3 Manipur militants

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Security forces in Manipur have intensified...

Juhi Parmar reflects on the reality of dowry deaths in a time when we talk about women empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 26:  Renowned television actress Juhi Parmar, who...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge