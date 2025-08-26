Tuesday, August 26, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

America’s bet on China for pharma, drugs may be highly risky: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 26: While the US sources cheap medicines ranging from everyday painkillers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen to critical antibiotics and chemotherapy agents from China, increasing dependency on the country may introduce serious risks, according to a report.

Citing the US trade data, the report in US political website The Hill stated that America “imports 95 per cent of ibuprofen, 91 per cent of hydrocortisone, 70 per cent of acetaminophen and up to 45 per cent of penicillin from China”.

The report flagged diminished oversight and questionable product quality on products from China and suggested mitigating the exposure with a comprehensive strategy. It noted how “quality control issues associated with Chinese-made generics continue to raise alarm”.

This includes “documented instances of ineffective anesthetics, blood pressure medications that fail to reduce pressure, and non-functional laxatives,” stated the report, citing 2025 research by the Brookings Institution. Further, “inadequate regulatory oversight within China and a procurement system that prioritises cost over quality” is of concern.

The report also pointed out the minimal inspection presence of the US Food and Drug Administration on production sites in China. To counter a sudden disruption in Chinese pharmaceutical exports “whether caused by a geopolitical crisis, pandemic or trade war”, the report suggested the US to incentivise domestic manufacturing of “finished drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)” as well as “the essential chemicals and raw materials”. It also called on the US to enhance the transparency of APIs and expand the number of FDA inspectors stationed in China.

The report also recommended “maintaining reserves of essential medicines and their components to buffer against geopolitical shocks”. Notably, it urged the US to “collaborate with trusted partners such as Japan, South Korea, and Germany to create a diversified and resilient international supply chain”. “A one-size-fits-all policy approach will fail.

Instead, the US needs targeted assessments that prioritise essential medicines and their specific points of failure, especially those with no readily available alternatives,” the report said.

IANS

Previous article
Afghan police destroy nearly 30 tonnes of illicit drugs
Next article
Domestic market for readymade garment to see steady revenue growth of 8-10 pc in FY26
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

AGP delegation calls on Meghalaya CM in Shillong

GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora recalled the friendship shared by Assam...
NATIONAL

Security forces nab 3 Manipur militants

GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing and search operations against individuals engaged in...
NATIONAL

Juhi Parmar reflects on the reality of dowry deaths in a time when we talk about women empowerment

Mumbai, Aug 26:  Renowned television actress Juhi Parmar, who is a part of the show "Kahaani har Ghar...
NATIONAL

India will become a hub of clean energy: PM Modi

Ahmedabad, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flagged...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AGP delegation calls on Meghalaya CM in Shillong

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad...

Security forces nab 3 Manipur militants

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Security forces in Manipur have intensified...

Juhi Parmar reflects on the reality of dowry deaths in a time when we talk about women empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 26:  Renowned television actress Juhi Parmar, who...
Load more

Popular news

AGP delegation calls on Meghalaya CM in Shillong

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad...

Security forces nab 3 Manipur militants

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Aug. 26: Security forces in Manipur have intensified...

Juhi Parmar reflects on the reality of dowry deaths in a time when we talk about women empowerment

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 26:  Renowned television actress Juhi Parmar, who...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge