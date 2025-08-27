Group opposes alleged illegal recruitment of resource persons

TURA, Aug 27: The ASPF based in Tura has opposed the recruitment of 3 non-tribals to the posts of Block Resource Person (BRC) and Cluster Resource Persons (CRC) in three blocks under West Garo Hills, while questioning the transparency in their appointment process.

The opposition came after a notification with regard to the recruitment was issued by the Office of the District Mission Coordinator, SSA, West Garo Hills, Tura under Memo No. SSA/WGH/Staff J&R/2018-19/PT-II/184, dated 11th June 2025. As per the notification, the 3 non-tribals were reportedly appointed at Selsella, Demdema and Tikrikilla blocks.

Strongly opposing the move, a complaint has also been dispatched to the District Mission Coordinator in West Garo Hills.

“This has caused widespread resentment among the indigenous Garo youth, many of whom are qualified but continue to remain unemployed. The recruitment process also appears questionable, as no interview announcement was made and the results were directly declared, thereby raising serious doubts about transparency and fairness,” it said in the complaint.

The group has demanded that immediate cancellation of the appointments, floating of a fresh advertisement and the conduct of a fair recruitment process, ensuring wide publicity and transparency and that priority be given to qualified indigenous Garos of West Garo Hills in such appointments.