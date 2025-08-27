Thursday, August 28, 2025
NATIONAL

IAF responds swiftly to Jammu and Punjab floods

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Indian Air Force continues to demonstrate its commitment to national service by launching extensive relief and rescue missions in response to the rising water levels and devastating floods caused by incessant rains in the Jammu region and northern Punjab.

Five Mi-17 helicopters and one Chinook helicopter were promptly pressed into service from nearby bases in the Northern Sector, ensuring maximum rescue capability and operational reach. Additional helicopters remain on standby to join the rescue efforts.

An IAF C-130 transport aircraft, loaded with relief and rescue material along with an NDRF Team, reached Jammu to provide critical supplies and trained personnel for ongoing rescue efforts in the area.

Additional transport aircraft remain on standby to join the rescue efforts. In a textbook display of coordination and efficiency, 12 Army troops and 11 BSF personnel, including 3 BSF lady constables, were winched up to safety from flood-affected areas in the Akhnoor area, Jammu.

In Pathankot, Punjab, IAF helicopters successfully evacuated 46 stranded civilians as flooding intensified. Further, over 750 kilograms of essential relief material were air-dropped to support local communities.

In a high-stakes operation in the Dera Baba Nanak area, 38 Army personnel and 10 BSF personnel were rescued by winching them up from the severely hit Dera Baba Nanak region, reflecting the IAF’s quick response and professionalism even under perilous conditions.

Additional missions towards rescuing affected personnel are ongoing. The Indian Air Force’s prompt actions, working in close cooperation with the Army, BSF, NDRF, and local authorities, have been instrumental in saving countless lives and delivering relief to those most affected.

The deployment of advanced air assets and highly skilled crews ensured swift, safe evacuations and efficient delivery of aid in the midst of extreme weather. The IAF stands ready to undertake further missions as the situation evolves, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the nation and its citizens during times of natural calamity.

IANS

