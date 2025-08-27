Thursday, August 28, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Mohan Bhagwat stresses ‘Swadeshi’ as key to self-reliant India amid global pressures

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 27: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday underscored the importance of Swadeshi and Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), calling them central to India’s future strength.

Speaking at the RSS centenary lecture series – ‘100 Years of Sangh’s Journey: New Horizons’ at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, he said India must build an economy that engages with the world on its own terms, free from external pressure.

“Aatmanirbharata or Swadeshi is important. Being self-reliant does not mean stopping imports. The world moves because it is interdependent. Export-import will continue, but there should be no pressure on it. Swadeshi means not importing goods we already have or can easily manufacture. Bringing outside goods hurts local vendors,” Bhagwat said.

His remarks came on the same day US President Donald Trump’s steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods took effect. Linking his call to current global challenges, Bhagwat stressed that “true Swadeshi” is about voluntary global engagement, not compulsion. The RSS chief also reflected on India’s ethos of restraint and inclusivity.

“Bharat has always exercised restraint, overlooking its own losses. Even when harmed, it has offered help, even to those who caused harm. Individual ego creates enmity, but beyond that ego lies Hindustan,” he said.

Bhagwat highlighted that diversity and different ideologies must not become causes of division. “After seeing someone, if their caste comes to our mind, this is problematic, and this will have to go. Water, crematorium, and temple are for everyone. There should be no discrimination among them,” he noted.

Emphasising Hindu thought rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family), Bhagwat said the Sangh seeks no credit for its work but wants Indian society to take the country to a level that can influence global change. He also praised the role of RSS shakhas abroad in shaping three generations of Hindus through discipline, family values, and community service.

IANS

Previous article
World Championship: Sindhu storms into round of 16; Dhruv-Tanisha pair too progress
Next article
IAF responds swiftly to Jammu and Punjab floods
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Cabinet approves SOP for inter-faith transfer of land

Guwahati, Aug. 27:  The Assam Cabinet has approved a standard operating procedure (SoP) for land transfer between persons from...
MEGHALAYA

Mukul condemns MDA on GHADC crisis, medical college

Tura, Aug 27: Opposition leader in the TMC Dr Mukul Sangma recently came down heavily on the NPP...
MEGHALAYA

Group opposes alleged illegal recruitment of resource persons

TURA, Aug 27: The ASPF based in Tura has opposed the recruitment of 3 non-tribals to the posts...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan’s institutions plagued by corruption, military key source of institutional rot: Report

Islamabad, Aug 27: Pakistan’s institutions are riddled with corruption, with the military standing out not only for its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Cabinet approves SOP for inter-faith transfer of land

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug. 27:  The Assam Cabinet has approved a standard...

Mukul condemns MDA on GHADC crisis, medical college

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 27: Opposition leader in the TMC Dr...

Group opposes alleged illegal recruitment of resource persons

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Aug 27: The ASPF based in Tura has...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Cabinet approves SOP for inter-faith transfer of land

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug. 27:  The Assam Cabinet has approved a standard...

Mukul condemns MDA on GHADC crisis, medical college

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 27: Opposition leader in the TMC Dr...

Group opposes alleged illegal recruitment of resource persons

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Aug 27: The ASPF based in Tura has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge