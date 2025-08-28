Thursday, August 28, 2025
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Dhruv-Tanisha cruise to quarters with stunning wins

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Paris, Aug 28: India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu continued her surge in the ongoing BWF World Championships with a stunning win over second seed and world No. 2 China’s Wang Zhi Yi to reach the quarterfinals. Sindhu outclassed the Chinese in straight games 21-19, 21-15 to continue her upper hand against the opponent.

The contest lasted for about 48 minutes, with Sindhu maintaining her dominance in crucial moments to progress further in the most prestigious tournament on the calendar. In the mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila pulled off an upset against fifth-seeded Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, China.

Coming from behind, after losing the opening game, the Indians held their calm and composure to seal the tie 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 to reach the quarterfinals. Coming to Sindhu’s match, the five-time World Championships medallist started on a high and entered the first mid-game break with an 11-6 lead.

However, the Chinese bounced back and gained a slight lead 19-17 before Sindhu unleashed her resilience and bagged four successive points to seal the game 21-19. In the second game, Sindhu didn’t allow the Chinese to snatch away her early lead as she enjoyed the identical scoreline of 11-6 heading to the break.

The World No. 2 gained four consecutive points before Sindhu mirrored the feat to extend her lead to 15-11. The Indian made sure that she finished the encounter with a 21-15 win in the second game. Sindhu will next face World No. 9 Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the last eight. Sindhu has faced her four times and won twice.

On the other hand, Dhruv-Tanisha displayed a sheer dominance in the second game to gain eight points in a row to lead by 11-3. The Indians continued the momentum to win the game easily, 21-12.

The final game saw resistance from both sides before the Indian pair edged their opponents in the final moments to take the game in their favour 21-15. The Dhruv-Tanisha pair is just one win away from becoming the first Indian mixed doubles duo to secure a medal at the World Championships.

They will face Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei on Friday for a spot in the semifinals. Meanwhile, men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in their round of 16 clash later in the day.

IANS

Previous article
India, Bhutan ink pact to strengthen agricultural ties
Next article
Indian equity indices decline sharply over US tariff concerns
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RSS chief highlights conversion, illegal migration as causes of demographic imbalance

New Delhi, Aug 28: In a pointed address on Thursday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat identified...
NATIONAL

India appoints Dinesh Patnaik as next High Commissioner to Canada

New Delhi/Ottawa, Aug 28:  India on Thursday announced that Dinesh K. Patnaik, presently Ambassador to the Kingdom of...
MEGHALAYA

Assam minister pays homage to Garo leader Sonaram R Sangma

Guwahati, Aug. 28: Assam minister for welfare of plain tribes and backward classes, Ranoj Pegu paid homage to...
NATIONAL

Affront to 140 crore Indians: CM Yogi on ‘abusive’ slogans against PM Modi during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ 

New Delhi, Aug 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday flayed the Mahagathbandhan (Cong-RJD-Left parties) alliance...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RSS chief highlights conversion, illegal migration as causes of demographic imbalance

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 28: In a pointed address on...

India appoints Dinesh Patnaik as next High Commissioner to Canada

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Ottawa, Aug 28:  India on Thursday announced that...

Assam minister pays homage to Garo leader Sonaram R Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Aug. 28: Assam minister for welfare of plain...
Load more

Popular news

RSS chief highlights conversion, illegal migration as causes of demographic imbalance

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 28: In a pointed address on...

India appoints Dinesh Patnaik as next High Commissioner to Canada

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Ottawa, Aug 28:  India on Thursday announced that...

Assam minister pays homage to Garo leader Sonaram R Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Aug. 28: Assam minister for welfare of plain...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge