Paul stresses storytelling’s role in preserving culture

SHILLONG, Aug 29: Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday underscored the importance of storytelling in safeguarding cultural identity as he attended the special screening of Apot–A Presage of Tiewlarun at the LARITI Auditorium, Shillong.

In his address, the minister said that storytelling is one of the strongest mediums to preserve traditions and cultural roots. He expressed his gratitude to the team involved in the project, including Raphael Warjri and his casting team, for their dedication in bringing the Khasi folktale to life on screen.

Lyngdoh described the project as a winner and conveyed confidence that the film had the potential to achieve recognition not only at the national level but also on international platforms.

Praising the artistic interpretation of Tiewlarun, he said that the film had done justice to the folklore that generations in Meghalaya had grown up listening to.

He also said the project would serve as an inspiration for young filmmakers, encouraging them to explore indigenous stories through cinema.

Apot is rooted in the Khasi folktale of Tiewlarun, a forbidden flower believed to bring misfortune. The narrative tells the haunting story of a brother and sister who remain the only survivors of a village struck by plague. Despite her brother’s warning, the sister disturbs the sacred Tiewlarun, setting in motion a tragic chain of events that unfolds as a tale of love, loss and fate.

The film goes beyond its narrative by presenting Meghalaya’s scenic grandeur, capturing its hills, forests and traditions, offering audiences both a cultural journey and a cinematic experience.