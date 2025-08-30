Tura Guv House handed over to Raj Bhavan

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 29: In a significant development, the Governor’s House at Tura was formally handed over to Raj Bhavan on Friday in the presence of senior officials and departmental representatives.

The handover was carried out by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal through official signing, and received by Commissioner & Secretary to the Governor of Meghalaya, Dr. BDR Tiwari, who led the Advance Team from Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

The official ceremony was attended by West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma; Joint Secretary to the Governor A. Lakiang; Assistant Executive Engineer, Raj Bhavan, D. Diengdoh; Executive Engineer, PWD (Building), Tura Sub-Division, CK Sangma; and Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD (Building), Tura Sub-Division, Dominic Marak, among others.

Following the ceremony, Dr. Tiwari convened a joint meeting with officers from Agriculture, Horticulture, PHE, PWD (Civil & Electrical Division), Fire Service, Police Department (Special Branch), Home Guards and NCC.

The meeting deliberated on measures to ensure that the Raj Bhavan premises in Tura remain secure, well-maintained and adequately equipped.

Key issues discussed included strengthening boundary fencing with barbed wire, ensuring adequate lighting across the campus, conducting fire safety audits and carrying out a comprehensive security assessment. Provisions for uninterrupted power supply with sustainable alternatives such as a solar plant, along with improving water supply and exploring the feasibility of a treatment facility, were also highlighted.

Dr. Tiwari further stressed the importance of plantation drives to maintain a green environment within the premises and suggested creating accommodation facilities for NCC personnel inside the campus.

He also proposed the installation of a Borang or Garo cultural tree house at the entrance of the Governor’s House to showcase the rich culture, history and significance of the Garo tribe, noting that it would serve as a cultural recognition and symbol of identity for the local community.

Additionally, he inspected the campus and offered suggestions for further improvements, while stressing the need to make the Governor’s House more beautiful and welcoming with gardens and landscaped greenery, ensuring that the campus reflects dignity, culture and serenity.

Dr. Tiwari called upon all concerned departments to work in close coordination to ensure that the Raj Bhavan at Tura reflects the highest standards of safety, sustainability and cultural representation.