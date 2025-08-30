EAC’s role crucial for northern and eastern borders: IAF chief

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 29: Air Chief Marshal (ACM) AP Singh has underscored the pivotal role of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) in safeguarding India’s northern and eastern borders.

While addressing the Commanders’ Conference at the EAC headquarters on Friday, he touched upon the need for a unified approach to counter emerging threats and challenges.

Singh then called for maintaining the highest levels of operational preparedness to respond effectively to any situation.

The four-day conference, which will culminate on Saturday, is focused on strengthening operational capabilities and fostering seamless coordination with other services to ensure effective operations in the region.

During the event, Singh also presented trophies to Air Force Stations in recognition of excellence in Operations, Maintenance and Administration.

On his arrival, the ACM was received by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and introduced to all Commanders and senior officers of the EAC. As part of his visit, Singh also interacted with students of Air Force School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and UMEED Vidya Kiran School, Upper Shillong.

The engaging session left a lasting impression on the young minds, inspiring them with immense motivation.