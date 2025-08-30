MeECL encourages timely bill payments

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 29: The collection efficiency of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has improved in recent years, though recovering energy bills from consumers continues to be a challenge.

Managing Director of MeECL, Sanjay Goyal, on Friday said that the corporation is introducing various schemes to encourage people to clear their dues. “If people regularly pay their bills online, we also incentivize them, and provisions for online payment have been made across all platforms to facilitate this,” he said.

He further stated that while the collection efficiency of MeECL has gone up compared to the last few years, the response to last year’s One Time Settlement scheme for clearing outstanding bills was not very encouraging.

The MD also urged consumers to clear their pending bills, reminding them that MeECL is a commercial organisation that relies on revenue from timely payments.