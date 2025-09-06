New Assembly building will be safe: Speaker

SHILLONG, Sep 5: Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma on Friday underlined that safety and security measures would form the core of the new Assembly building in New Shillong Township, which is now approaching completion.

He explained that while the main structural work has already been completed, the interior work is in progress. Critical aspects such as acoustics, lighting, sound systems and security installations require meticulous research and careful execution before they can be finalised, he noted.

He maintained that the government would spare no effort in making the building safe for MLAs and staff once it becomes operational.