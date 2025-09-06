Saturday, September 6, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

New Assembly building will be safe: Speaker

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 5: Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma on Friday underlined that safety and security measures would form the core of the new Assembly building in New Shillong Township, which is now approaching completion.
He explained that while the main structural work has already been completed, the interior work is in progress. Critical aspects such as acoustics, lighting, sound systems and security installations require meticulous research and careful execution before they can be finalised, he noted.
He maintained that the government would spare no effort in making the building safe for MLAs and staff once it becomes operational.

Previous article
Chief Secretary to retire on Sept 30
Next article
Police file 790-page charge sheet against key accused
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Man killed in shark attack at Sydney beach

Sydney, Sep 6: A surfer has died after being attacked by a shark at a beach in northern...
INTERNATIONAL

Canada admits Khalistani extremists’ operations, fund raising on its soil: Report

Ottawa, Sep 6: The Canadian government has officially flagged concerns over terror financing linked to Khalistani extremists and...
MEGHALAYA

4 kgs granja seized, two arrested by Ri Bhoi police

Nongpoh, September 6: Ri Bhoi Police in Meghalaya seized almost four kilograms of ganja and arrested two men...
MEGHALAYA

CBI may move SC against HC verdict in ‘white ink case’

SHILLONG, Sep 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to move the Supreme Court to challenge...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Man killed in shark attack at Sydney beach

NATIONAL 0
Sydney, Sep 6: A surfer has died after being...

Canada admits Khalistani extremists’ operations, fund raising on its soil: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, Sep 6: The Canadian government has officially flagged...

4 kgs granja seized, two arrested by Ri Bhoi police

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, September 6: Ri Bhoi Police in Meghalaya seized...
Load more

Popular news

Man killed in shark attack at Sydney beach

NATIONAL 0
Sydney, Sep 6: A surfer has died after being...

Canada admits Khalistani extremists’ operations, fund raising on its soil: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, Sep 6: The Canadian government has officially flagged...

4 kgs granja seized, two arrested by Ri Bhoi police

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, September 6: Ri Bhoi Police in Meghalaya seized...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge