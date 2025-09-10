Wednesday, September 10, 2025
China silent on exit of Nepal PM Oli amid riots

By: Agencies

Date:

BEIJING, Sep 9: Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned amid massive anti-government protests, with demonstrators attacking high-profile leaders’ residences and vandalizing parliament.
Oli’s resignation followed a visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and the Chinese military parade commemorating China’s victory over Japan in World War II. He is the second South Asian leader to quit amid a riotous situation after their visits to China.
China sees Oli’s exit as reminiscent of the fall of the Rajapaksa family rule in Sri Lanka, where the entire Rajapaksa family bore the brunt of the riots. Oli’s recent visit to China attracted strong criticism for attending the V-day parade and his endorsement of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative. (PTI)

Previous article
Russian glide bomb hits Ukraine pension queue, 21 dead
