Russian glide bomb hits Ukraine pension queue, 21 dead

KYIV, Sep 9: A Russian glide bomb struck the village of Yarova in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 21 others as they stood in line to collect their pensions, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and regional officials.

The victims, mostly elderly, had gathered outside a post office in a rural area with limited access to digital banking or ATMs.

President Zelenskyy condemned the strike as “frankly brutal” and called for stronger international action. “The world should not remain silent,” he wrote on Telegram. “The United States needs a reaction. Europe needs a reaction. The G20 needs a reaction.” He urged for additional sanctions to economically pressure Russia over its continued invasion of Ukraine.

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin labeled the attack “pure terrorism,” emphasizing that the victims were unarmed civilians, not combatants. Emergency services responded to the scene.

The deadly strike came amid a broader escalation of Russian aerial attacks, including a massive drone and missile barrage on Kyiv just days earlier—the largest since the war began in February 2022. With peace talks stalled, Russia has increasingly used retrofitted Soviet-era glide bombs in its assaults, some now weighing over 1,360 kilograms, causing widespread destruction in eastern Ukraine.

The village of Yarova, located less than 10 kilometers from the front lines, was occupied by Russian forces in 2022 but was later reclaimed by Ukrainian troops during a counteroffensive that same year.

As the death toll of Ukrainian civilians surpasses 12,000 according to UN estimates, U.S. and European officials met in Washington to consider imposing new sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil to increase economic pressure on Moscow. Talks on further punitive measures are expected to continue.

The attack highlights the continued toll on Ukraine’s civilian population in the third year of war. (AP)