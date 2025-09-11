National nuggets

Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists cremated

KAITHAL, (Haryana) Sep 10: Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, who was among the two soldiers killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam district of J&K earlier this week, was cremated on Wednesday at Rohera village here with full military honours.The 28-year-old soldier’s body was brought to his native village, where thousands gathered to pay their last respects.A large number of people joined the funeral procession carrying the tricolour in their hands and raised slogans hailing the fallen soldier.Sindhu’s family was inconsolable, with his younger sister saying, “I am proud of him; he laid down his life for his country. He was passionate about joining the Army ever since he appeared for his Class 12 exams.” He is survived by his parents, two sisters and a younger brother. (PTI)

Transgender shot dead in Rajasthan

JAIPUR, Sep 10 : A transgender community leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Neemrana area in Rajasthan on Wednesday.The incident triggered protests by members of the transgender community.A senior police official said that Madhur Sharma a ‘kinnar’ (transgender) guru in the area, was shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants.Sharma was in Neemrana with a group to collect traditional festival greetings and donations ahead of Diwali.The kinnar was sitting under a tree inside a vehicle when two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire from close range, hitting Sharma in the head. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting.Sharma died on the spot. The police have formed a special team to investigate the murder, officials said. (PTI)

Six die in lightning strikes in Telangana

HYDERBAD, Sep 10: Six people died and three others were injured when lightning struck them in two separate incidents in Jogulamba Gadwal and Nirmal districts of Telangana.The deceased were agricultural labourers and it was raining when the incidents occurred, they said.Lightning struck six people when they were standing under a tree, leading to death of three persons and injuries to three others. The injured were shifted to hospital, police said.In another incident in Nirmal district, three persons, including a man and his wife, died on the spot in a lightning strike when they were standing under a shed near an agriculture field, police added. (PTI)