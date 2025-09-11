EU urges action against Israel over Gaza war

Strasbourg (France), Sep 10: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza, marking a significant policy shift.

She also announced plans to freeze EU bilateral support to Israel and set up a Palestine donor group focused on Gaza’s reconstruction.

Her remarks, delivered at the European Parliament, condemned the use of famine as a weapon, citing over 400 malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza since the war began.

The EU remains divided on the issue, and it’s unclear whether member states will back von der Leyen’s proposals.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticized the move, claiming it weakens Israel and empowers Hamas.

The statement follows intensified Israeli military action, including warnings for full evacuation of Gaza City and a strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

Over 64,600 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Nearly 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and much of the territory lies in ruins as humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate. (AP)