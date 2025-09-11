Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

EU urges action against Israel over Gaza war

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Strasbourg (France), Sep 10: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza, marking a significant policy shift.
She also announced plans to freeze EU bilateral support to Israel and set up a Palestine donor group focused on Gaza’s reconstruction.
Her remarks, delivered at the European Parliament, condemned the use of famine as a weapon, citing over 400 malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza since the war began.
The EU remains divided on the issue, and it’s unclear whether member states will back von der Leyen’s proposals.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticized the move, claiming it weakens Israel and empowers Hamas.
The statement follows intensified Israeli military action, including warnings for full evacuation of Gaza City and a strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.
Over 64,600 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Nearly 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and much of the territory lies in ruins as humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate. (AP)

Previous article
Trump: India, US working to address trade barriers
Next article
Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led...
INTERNATIONAL

China urges unity in Nepal to restore order

Beijing, Sep 10: China on Wednesday urged “all sections” of Nepal to “properly handle” domestic issues, and restore...
INTERNATIONAL

Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM

PARIS, Sep 10: Protests erupted across France on Wednesday as demonstrators clashed with police, blocked roads, and lit...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump: India, US working to address trade barriers

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sep 10: President Donald Trump has expressed confidence in the success of trade talks between India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three...

China urges unity in Nepal to restore order

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Sep 10: China on Wednesday urged “all sections”...

Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
PARIS, Sep 10: Protests erupted across France on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three...

China urges unity in Nepal to restore order

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Sep 10: China on Wednesday urged “all sections”...

Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
PARIS, Sep 10: Protests erupted across France on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge