Thursday, September 11, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Trump: India, US working to address trade barriers

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sep 10: President Donald Trump has expressed confidence in the success of trade talks between India and the US, stating that there will be no difficulty in reaching a successful conclusion.
He expressed his excitement for speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks and expressed confidence that the ongoing negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of their partnership.
Trump’s comments signal a significant thaw in bilateral relations as tensions between the two countries have been at their worst phase in over two decades due to tariffs and Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.
Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, including a 25% additional duty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India has described the US action as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
Trump had previously said that India and the US have a “special relationship” and there is nothing to worry about as the two countries “just have moments on occasion.” Modi responded to Trump’s positive assessment of India-US relations, saying that they have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.
Trump was disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, stating that he got along very well with Modi and that he had been disappointed that the US has lost India and Russia to China. India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.
In response to a question on his social media post that the US has lost India and Russia to China, Trump posted an old photo of Prime Minister Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The post came days after the bonhomie among Modi, Xi, and Putin at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin drew global attention. (PTI)

Previous article
French police disperse protesters during a gathering of the “Block Everything”
Next article
EU urges action against Israel over Gaza war
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led...
INTERNATIONAL

China urges unity in Nepal to restore order

Beijing, Sep 10: China on Wednesday urged “all sections” of Nepal to “properly handle” domestic issues, and restore...
INTERNATIONAL

Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM

PARIS, Sep 10: Protests erupted across France on Wednesday as demonstrators clashed with police, blocked roads, and lit...
INTERNATIONAL

EU urges action against Israel over Gaza war

Strasbourg (France), Sep 10: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for sanctions and a partial...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three...

China urges unity in Nepal to restore order

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Sep 10: China on Wednesday urged “all sections”...

Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
PARIS, Sep 10: Protests erupted across France on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Nepal protests: 25 dead, over 600 hurt in two days

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Sep 10: At least 25 people, including three...

China urges unity in Nepal to restore order

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Sep 10: China on Wednesday urged “all sections”...

Protests flare in France: 250 arrested as Macron appoints new PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
PARIS, Sep 10: Protests erupted across France on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge