Saturday, September 13, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Mandaviya sets athlete-centric vision, targets top-10 nations

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Sep 12: Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said Indian sport must place athletes at the centre of every decision, as he set out a long-term roadmap to push the country into the world’s top-10 sporting nations.
Mandaviya said the government’s ongoing reforms from Fit India and Khelo India to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were designed to build a holistic ecosystem where athletes, not administrators, remain the priority.
“Earlier, federations often focused more on their disputes than on athletes, but now our priority is to make athletes the epicentre of sports,” Mandaviya said at the PlayCom Business of Sports Summit 2025, “The Bill also ensures greater representation of women in sports, as we are committed to increasing women’s participation.
“Sports governance should not be about creating disputes but about resolving them. That is why we have included provisions for immediate dispute redressal in the Sports Governance Bill. Special provisions have been created for athletes to safeguard their interests,” he added.
The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, which received presidential assent last month, mandates the creation of a National Sports Board to oversee all federations, including the BCCI.
It also ensures greater representation for women and clearer dispute resolution mechanisms.
“We want the best model, but it must be our own model. There is abundant talent across the country, and this talent must be given opportunities through the creation of a strong sports ecosystem. To ensure good governance, we introduced the Sports Governance Bill, which is athlete-centric,” said the Minister.
He further outlined India’s long-term ambition.
“We have also laid out a 10-year plan and a 25-year plan in line with the vision given by Prime Minister Modi ji-our target is to make India a developed nation and to place India among the top 10 sporting nations in the world. These plans are ready and will be implemented soon, with corresponding policy changes to support them,” he added.
Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha urged that India’s future lies in grassroots development.
“Talent is not confined to big cities or academies. It is in the smallest towns and remotest villages. A child running barefoot to school. A girl playing kabaddi in her backyard. What they need is opportunity, proper training, nutrition, facilities and above all encouragement from parents and teachers,” Usha added.
Mandaviya, who inaugurated the summit open, later visited different sports stalls to take a look and feel of the innovations and facilities on display. (PTI)

Previous article
Sports Snippets
Next article
TT National Championships: Soham’s fightback, Riana’s flair seal U-17 titles
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump says Kirk killing suspect likely in custody

OREM (US), Sep 12: President Donald Trump announced the capture of the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination,...
INTERNATIONAL

France, UK act to deter Russian escalation

WARSAW, Sep 12: France and the UK have announced fresh sanctions targeting Russia’s oil revenues and war machine...
INTERNATIONAL

UK parliament scrutinises UK-India FTA impact

LONDON, Sep 12: A British Parliament panel is examining the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was concluded...
SPORTS

Neeraj aims to defend World C’ship title

Tokyo, Sep 12: Neeraj Chopra will aim to become only the third men’s javelin thrower in history to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump says Kirk killing suspect likely in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
OREM (US), Sep 12: President Donald Trump announced the...

France, UK act to deter Russian escalation

INTERNATIONAL 0
WARSAW, Sep 12: France and the UK have announced...

UK parliament scrutinises UK-India FTA impact

INTERNATIONAL 0
LONDON, Sep 12: A British Parliament panel is examining...
Load more

Popular news

Trump says Kirk killing suspect likely in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
OREM (US), Sep 12: President Donald Trump announced the...

France, UK act to deter Russian escalation

INTERNATIONAL 0
WARSAW, Sep 12: France and the UK have announced...

UK parliament scrutinises UK-India FTA impact

INTERNATIONAL 0
LONDON, Sep 12: A British Parliament panel is examining...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge