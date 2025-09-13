TT National Championships: Soham’s fightback, Riana’s flair seal U-17 titles

New Delhi, Sep 12: West Bengal’s Soham Mukherjee produced a stirring comeback in the Under-17 boys final, rallying from two games down to edge out Ritvik Gupta of Jammu and Kashmir 3-2 and lift the title at the Table Tennis National Championships here on Friday.

Earlier, seventh-seeded Riana Bhoota stunned top-seeded Divyanshi Bhowmick to clinch the U-17 girls crown in straight games, displaying both grit and control to deny her fancied rival.

Ritvik had surged into a 2-0 lead in the boys’ summit clash, but Soham refused to buckle. After pushing hard in the second game, he shifted gears in the third with aggressive shot-making to reduce the deficit.

The fourth, narrowly secured, proved the turning point as the Bengal paddler gained belief and sealed the decider with clinical precision to complete a remarkable turnaround.

In the girl’s final, Riana prevailed twice as the left-hander fought back to assert her authority in the final against Divyanshi, who had raced to a 6-1 lead in the opening game. With growing confidence, Riana went on win the second game as well.

In the third, Divyanshi appeared back in control and led 9-5, but relentless attack by Riana turned the tide. (PTI)