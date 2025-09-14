MEPA mourns Lapang’s demise, recalls contributions to journalism in Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The Meghalaya Editors and Publishers Association (MEPA) has condoled the demise of its founding president and former chief minister of Meghalaya, DD Lapang, who passed away on Friday.

In a statement, the MEPA expressed profound grief at the loss of one of the state’s most distinguished political leaders and recalled his invaluable role as the founding publisher of U Peitngor, a Khasi newspaper “that reflected his commitment to nurturing a vibrant press in the state”.

“His vision for strengthening journalism also extended to providing the Shillong Press Club with a dedicated premises in 1992, during his tenure as Chief Minister, enabling journalists to have a regular space for interaction and professional growth,” the statement said.

During a meeting, which was convened to mourn Lapang’s passing, MEPA members paid rich tributes to its founding president, remembering him as a mentor and guide to the media fraternity.

“His statesmanship, humility, and vision for human development left a lasting impact on society, earning him the unique distinction of serving as Chief Minister of Meghalaya on four occasions across different tenures,” the MEPA said.