Sunday, September 14, 2025
MEGHALAYA

MEPA mourns Lapang’s demise, recalls contributions to journalism in Meghalaya

Date:

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The Meghalaya Editors and Publishers Association (MEPA) has condoled the demise of its founding president and former chief minister of Meghalaya, DD Lapang, who passed away on Friday.
In a statement, the MEPA expressed profound grief at the loss of one of the state’s most distinguished political leaders and recalled his invaluable role as the founding publisher of U Peitngor, a Khasi newspaper “that reflected his commitment to nurturing a vibrant press in the state”.
“His vision for strengthening journalism also extended to providing the Shillong Press Club with a dedicated premises in 1992, during his tenure as Chief Minister, enabling journalists to have a regular space for interaction and professional growth,” the statement said.
During a meeting, which was convened to mourn Lapang’s passing, MEPA members paid rich tributes to its founding president, remembering him as a mentor and guide to the media fraternity.
“His statesmanship, humility, and vision for human development left a lasting impact on society, earning him the unique distinction of serving as Chief Minister of Meghalaya on four occasions across different tenures,” the MEPA said.

