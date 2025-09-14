Sunday, September 14, 2025
MEGHALAYA

City school celebrates 102nd foundation day

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School on Saturday celebrated its 102nd foundation day with a colourful event here, and showcased a blend of tradition, culture and academic achievements.
According to a statement here, the day began with a march-past by the NCC cadets, the school flag hoisting ceremony, and the unveiling of the Shri Bimalendu Das Gupta Memorial Annexe—named after the great visionary and former headmaster.
The second session of the celebrations featured a welcome address, cultural performances and choral presentations by students and teachers, along with the felicitation of guests and teachers.
The event was attended by Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri as the chief guest and M. Marbaniang, Director, Shillong Regional Office, MBoSE, as the guest of honour, who delivered inspiring speeches before presiding over the distribution of prizes to academic toppers and the release of the school’s annual magazine 2025, Sangbikshan.
The day concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem.

MEPA mourns Lapang’s demise, recalls contributions to journalism in Meghalaya
Nongpoh MLA asks NHAI, dist admin to remain alert amid heavy rainfall
